Linwood Robinson Rhodes, 91 of South Williamstown, MA died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in South Williamstown on March 26, 1928 and died on the family farm. He was the son of Robert and Lillian (Robinson) Rhodes.
Linwood, known as "Teed" by many, is survived by his wife of 69 years, Germaine LeCroix Rhodes. He had three children, Daniel, Linwood Jr., and Gail, along with six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He leaves a much loved brother Lee Rhodes and his wife, Sandra; and a very supportive sister-in-law Martha Dailey Buoni. He was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and storyteller, and farmed his own land his entire life.
A celebration of life was held and shared with him on his 90th birthday with family, friends, and close associates.
There will be a private graveside ceremony at Southlawn Cemetery. Donations in his memory can me be made to Northern Berkshire EMS. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and generous support at the S.V. Cancer Center along with the team at Hospice Care in the Berkshires. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019