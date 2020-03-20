|
|
Lionel A. Kelly Jr., age 72, died Monday at his home in Pittsfield surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield on October 9, 1947, he was a son of the late Lionel A. Kelly Sr. and Sara (Makela) Kelly. Raised in New York State, Lionel was a 1967 graduate of Berlin Central High School. He then went on to join the US Army on Sept. 9, 1969 and spent nearly two years overseas in the Korean War. Upon his return home following an honorable discharge, Lionel began working for General Electric Company. A hard working man, he was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He married the former Patricia J. White on October 7, 1988 in Pittsfield. SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial with full military honors will take place at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020