Lisa Ann Noyes, 58, of Norwich Drive, Dalton, passed suddenly on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on November 24, 1960, a daughter of the late David and Mary Grady Benjamin, she attended St. Agnes School in Dalton and was a 1978 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School.
At the time of her death, Lisa was employed as Chief Financial Officer for ALNASCO, where she had been employed for the past 36 years.
Lisa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who went out of her way for those around her. She enjoyed arts and crafts, baking, excessive decorations for holidays, shopping every weekend with her sister, Shelley, and occasionally with her grandson as well, who loved to help her out. She especially loved every extra second she could spend with her grandson, Lex. She enjoyed her weekends at restaurants with her husband, Ray, and bringing baked goods to everyone she knew and loved.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Noyes, whom she married June 14, 1980 in Dalton.
Lisa is also survived by her son, Brandon R. Noyes of Dalton, her grandson, Alexander S. Noyes of Dalton; a sister, Shelley B (and husband Gary) Crippa of Pittsfield; and a brother Mark D. Benjamin of Lee.
She was predeceased by a sister, Gail E. Squires; a brother, Gary T. Benjamin, who was killed in action in 1969, while serving in Vietnam; and an infant brother, David Benjamin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Lisa Ann Noyes will be held on SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 at Wahconah Country Club in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York or to the James E. Callahan, Chapter 65, Vietnam Veterans of America in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. MAIN ST, DALTON, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019