Lenox -
Lisa B. Jacobs, 49, of West St., in Lenox, passed away peacefully into the heavenly arms of our Father and her Paternal father on March 2, 2019. Born on January 22, 1970, she was the beloved daughter of Maren Jacobs and the late Joseph Jacobs of Lenox. She attended Lenox High School and was a 1992 graduate of the special needs program. She was a member of St. Ann Parish in Lenox and of the New Genesis program, United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts and Berkshire County ARC.
Lisa was a gift to all who knew her. She was the light of the world on the darkest day. She will be missed for her sense of humor, her strength, her smile, her waves and the kisses that she shared with all who knew her as well as those she didn't. A special angel from above, those who were touched by her understand the quality of her existence far exceeded the time she had with us. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Lisa is also survived by her aunts and uncles. George Williams (Jaynee) of W. Stockbridge, Robert Williams (Meka) of Virginia, Bertha Starbird (Bob) and Eugene Jacobs (Alicia) of Florida, and Helen Baldwin (Jim) of New York as well as many cousins who all supported her throughout her life.
The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of Berkshire County ARC for their tremendous, loving care, UCP of Western Massachusetts for helping her achieve a Life Without Limits, and her many friends, all of whom touched her life every day.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main St., in Lenox. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 134 Main St., Lenox.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lisa can be made to UCP of Western Massachusetts or Berkshire County ARC both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019