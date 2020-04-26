Home

Lisa Maria Argentini


1954 - 2020
Lisa Maria Argentini Obituary
Lisa Maria Argentini, 65, of Clearwater, Florida passed away, February 1, in Dunedin, FL. Born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, August 2, 1954, daughter of Paul and Vera Argentini she attended Monument Mountain Regional High School and was graduated from Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, FL.

A graphic color specialist for Konica Minolta and IKON office supplies Lisa earned the President's Club Award, one of the highest sales awards.

Lisa also had her own wedding consulting business, I Do, Too for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Mona C. Argentini, of Venice, FL.

A celebration of life will take place later this summer at the home of Mickey Fierman, Gt. Barrington, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020
