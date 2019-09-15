|
Lisa Marie Couig, 58, of Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, September 10, at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by her loving siblings. Born in Wilmette, Illinois, to Patricia Brumgard Couig and J. Dalton Couig, Jr., she was the fifth of seven children.
Lisa was spunky with a wonderful, mischievous sense of humor. Born with Down's Syndrome, she participated in Special Olympics and in her younger years was a fan of professional wrestling. So much so, an older brother once took her to a performance. Lisa also enjoyed shopping, special occasions with family and holiday dinners.
She is predeceased by her parents, and is survived by her siblings Mary Pat, John, Christopher, Catherine, Caroline, and Stephen. She also leaves nine nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
The family thanks the providers who cared for her and the local and state organizations involved with her care.
Lisa will be interred at St. Ann Cemetery in Lenox.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019