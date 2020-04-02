|
|
Lloyd Edward Vosburgh, 87, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at North Adams Commons.
He was born on November 11, 1932 in Pittsfield to the late Sherley and Nellie (Schilling) Vosburgh. He graduated from Pittsfield High School and Lloyd went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to the DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Lloyd was employed with Glenn Martin Aircraft in Littleton, CO where he worked on the TitanMissile Engine Compartment. He worked for 9 years at the Sprague Electric Company in North Adams and then for 25 years with General Electric in the Ordnance Division before retiring in 1993.
Lloyd's hobbies included hunting, fishing and, most especially, beekeeping. He began bee-keeping at a young age with his father. Lloyd helped patients who were suffering from chronic pain and arthritis with bee-venom therapy. He was named Massachusetts Beekeeper of the Year in 2012 for outstanding dedication and support of this work. He was instrumental in establishing and organizing the original Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association. He was a helper to all who needed help especially new beekeepers to teach the skills of being successful.
Lloyd was an avid consumer of his wife Ruths cooking, desserts and breakfast treats containing sweet confections involving syrup and his own honey. When he was really impressed he said "ooh la la".
Lloyd was a member of the Stamford Community Church where he served on the Board of Trustees, was a member of the choir and worked with Habitat for Humanity.
The family would like to thank the staff of the North Adams Commons and Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their compassionate care given to Lloyd.
Lloyd was predeceased by his siblings Nelson, Francis, Kenneth and Eugene Vosburgh and Bernice Osterhaut, Elaine Scace, Rita Kanz and Leona Vosburgh. Lloyd leaves his wife of 64 years, Ruth (Clairmont) Vosburgh whom he married on December 31, 1955 as well as his sons Kurt Vosburgh of Stamford, VT and Keith (Judy) Vosburgh of
Waterford, MI. He also leaves his grandson Dylan Jacob Straczek of Bennington, VT and his brother Donald (Alice) Vosburgh of Richmond, MA.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at a later date due to the current health-care crisis. Donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to the Stamford Community Church or Hospice Care of Northern Berkshire, through the care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247, who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020