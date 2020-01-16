|
|
Locke Larkin, 79, owner of Locke, Stock & Barrel in Great Barrington, passed away on Jan 13th.
Locke is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pat, their children, Jennifer Rubino (Thomas) and Nathan Rabidoux (Claudine), grandchildren; Anna, Olivia and Anthony Rubino, Jakob, Ela & Mia Rabidoux and Connor and Alexis Pfalzgraf, his sister Martha Szewczak, several nieces, nephews, and his good friends Doug Wilbur and Dickie Larkin.
He was predeceased by his sister Laura Jean Larkin Montrose.
SERVICES - The funeral service will be on Monday, Jan 20th at 12:00 P.M. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William Murphy. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Locke Larkin Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St, Gt. Barrington, MA. 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020