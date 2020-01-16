Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Locke Larkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Locke Larkin


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Locke Larkin Obituary
Locke Larkin, 79, owner of Locke, Stock & Barrel in Great Barrington, passed away on Jan 13th.

Locke is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pat, their children, Jennifer Rubino (Thomas) and Nathan Rabidoux (Claudine), grandchildren; Anna, Olivia and Anthony Rubino, Jakob, Ela & Mia Rabidoux and Connor and Alexis Pfalzgraf, his sister Martha Szewczak, several nieces, nephews, and his good friends Doug Wilbur and Dickie Larkin.

He was predeceased by his sister Laura Jean Larkin Montrose.

SERVICES - The funeral service will be on Monday, Jan 20th at 12:00 P.M. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William Murphy. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Locke Larkin Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St, Gt. Barrington, MA. 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Locke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -