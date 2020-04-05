|
Lois Ann Maciejewski (Tymczuk), of Old Greenwich passed away on the 27th of March after a brief illness.
Lois was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on the 21st of September 1940, second child of Genevieve and Jacob Tymczuk. Lois was educated in the town, graduating Pittsfield High School in 1958 and then pursuing higher education at Berkshire Business College. She married Duane Lehmann in 1967 and had a daughter, Andrea in 1969. Her second marriage to John Maciejewski gave her a son, Matthew, born in 1978.
She had a varied career in banking, dry cleaning and food service. She loved to craft and spent hours crocheting, knitting and quilting for her family and friends. In her later years, Lois became an innovative chef, pouring over cooking videos, writing down recipes and trying them for herself. In fashion she was a true individual. Her sense of humor was dry and she did not tolerate fools. She will be deeply missed.
Lois is survived by her husband of 42 years, John, daughter Andrea and her husband John of Cranham, England, son Matthew and his wife, Kim of Old Greenwich. Her elder brother, Allan, predeceased her as did her parents. Lois's four cherished grandchildren, Julian, Charlotte, Hudson and Ellis were the light of her life. The Massachusetts family was never far from her thoughts and she leaves her cousins Carol, Chet and Diane as well as many others too numerous to mention.
Please consider making a donation in memory of Lois to the: Humane Society of Connecticut - www.cthumane.org
Due to the current virus restrictions, there will be a private cremation and an internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA at a time when restrictions are lifted.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on our website www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020