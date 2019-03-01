Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Lois E. Baccoli

Lois E. Baccoli Obituary
Lois Ethel Baccoli, 89, of 24 Cromwell Avenue, Pittsfield, passed away February 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on August 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Jessie Nagelschmidt. She attended schools in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

She married Dauro Baccoli on May 20, 1950 at the South Congregational Church in Pittsfield. He is a retired former Captain of the City of Pittsfield Police Department.

Mrs. Baccoli worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Edward McLaughlin and Attorney Thomas Wojtkowski. She also served as a Notary Public.

Mrs. Baccoli attended South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, enjoyed reading books, water coloring, as well as cooking and dancing.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Dauro Baccoli; two sons, Steven E. Baccoli of Lanesborough, MA and Larry S. Baccoli of Bethel, CT; as well as her brother, Fred Nagelschmidt and wife Mona of Ventura, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Haskell and Barbara Stodja.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services for Mrs. Baccoli will be held, MONDAY, March 4, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00am to 11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019
