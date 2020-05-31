Lois F. Lincoln, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Taunton, MA on June 23, 1924, the only child of Walter and Ruth (nee Taylor) Woodman. During her childhood years she was raised primarily by her Nanna and Grandpa, Ida May and Charles Taylor. She graduated from Taunton High School and then attended Curry College in Milton, MA where she studied elocution and performing arts.
She then moved to Pittsfield, where her parents were living. Prior to her marriage, she worked both selling hats at Holden and Stone on North Street and in the advertising department of The Berkshire Eagle. It was in Pittsfield that she met Almon Lincoln, whom she married on August 3, 1946 at the Morningside Baptist Church. They were married for 55 years before his passing on March 24, 2002.
Lois never lost interest in things she had loved in childhood. She was fascinated by paper dolls and developed an extensive collection. She presented programs on that subject to various women's groups and was known as "the Paper Doll Lady." She collected teddy bears as well, which she also shared in programs. A special event was visiting the first grade classroom taught by her eldest daughter, where she read stories with teddy bears by her side. She volunteered with RSVP and visited schools to assist children with reading difficulties.
Lois had a long-time association with the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), which was also a frequent venue for programs where she researched and spoke on a variety of topics. She was a devoted member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Pittsfield and was often a Reader there, where her clear, beautifully spoken reading brought joy to her and to the congregation.
Her many talents also included sketching, watercolor painting, writing poetry, and creating treasured, handmade Valentine's Day cards for her family. Lois loved to read on many subjects and was never without a book in her hand. This passion for reading has extended to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well. She was a born storyteller and captivated her audiences, large and small, with her vivacious personality.
Lois's greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Many happy times were spent in Rockport, MA, where she and Almon had honeymooned, and to which each child was introduced at a young age. There were many wonderful summers vacationing on Cape Cod, where she enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren. She was thrilled to have the opportunity to visit London, England with one of her daughters. Lois was dearly loved by each of her four children. She also enjoyed a special relationship with her three granddaughters. They loved their Lolo, as she was affectionately known.
Lois is survived by her children, Bethany Lincoln of Pittsfield, Sherida Lincoln of Laguna Hills, CA, Craig Lincoln (Anne Wessely) of Crestwood, MO, and Meredith McCormick of Pittsfield. She also leaves behind her three granddaughters, Devon Lincoln (Philippe Molson) of Soquel, CA, Lindsey Lincoln-Nabwangu (Georges) of Newport Beach, CA, and Kealin McCormick of Newton, MA as well as her great-grandchildren Tabitha, Phoebe, Henry, Raphael, Oliver, and Elliot. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Daryl Marty and by Sheila Chesney, who was like a fourth daughter to her.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Lois Lincoln will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2020.