Lois Lenett of Lee passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was the wife of 55 years of Stephen Lenett who passed away November 4. Lois is survived by her loving son Jarret and her nieces Jody Rao and husband Julius and Caryn Nabozny and husband David, sister-in-law Joan and great nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of deceased parents Bella and Sidney and brother Allen Slutskin .
Lois was an educator for over thirty years teaching in Valley Stream North HS in New York and after retirement teaching another twenty years as an adjunct in Communication and English at Berkshire Community College. An avid believer in education and the arts, Lois was a leader of the Literacy Foundation of Berkshire County and a volunteer for Reading for the Blind. She was a life-long friend and mentor to dozens. After first meeting Stephen in summer stock, she remained a dedicated theater lover, attending performances from Broadway to the Berkshires for the rest of her life. A keen swimmer at her beloved Goose Pond, ardent reader, world traveler, passionate cook and generous hostess, her greatest joy was connecting with people and making them feel at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the "BCC Foundation fbo Library" would be greatly appreciated.
The funeral service will be Thursday, December 5 at 10 am in Temple AnsheAmunim in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019