Lois Marie Lancia, 79 of Cheshire, MA passed away May 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Pittsfield on February 2, 1941 to the late Lester and Shirley MacDonald Hunt, she was a 1959 graduate of Pittsfield High School.



She married Ronald V. Lancia on May 1,1965. Mrs. Lancia was primarily a homemaker, and at one time worked as a seamstress.



A communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Cheshire, she taught CCD and sang in the church choir.



She leaves behind her husband, Ronald V. Lancia; three sons, Mark J. Lancia and wife Tina of Cheshire, Brian P. Lancia and wife Shelly of Cheshire, and Brent V. Lancia and wife Ali of Cheshire; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Mitchel, Tyler, Briana, Chase, Griffen, and Makenna; a brother Thomas Hunt of Florida; sister in-law Sandra Lancia Sloane and husband Joseph Sloane; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Leno.



FUNERAL NOTICE:There will be a church service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cheshire Fire Department in care of DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, PO BOX 445, CHESHIRE, MA.



