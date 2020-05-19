Lois M. Lancia
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Marie Lancia, 79 of Cheshire, MA passed away May 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittsfield on February 2, 1941 to the late Lester and Shirley MacDonald Hunt, she was a 1959 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

She married Ronald V. Lancia on May 1,1965. Mrs. Lancia was primarily a homemaker, and at one time worked as a seamstress.

A communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Cheshire, she taught CCD and sang in the church choir.

She leaves behind her husband, Ronald V. Lancia; three sons, Mark J. Lancia and wife Tina of Cheshire, Brian P. Lancia and wife Shelly of Cheshire, and Brent V. Lancia and wife Ali of Cheshire; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Mitchel, Tyler, Briana, Chase, Griffen, and Makenna; a brother Thomas Hunt of Florida; sister in-law Sandra Lancia Sloane and husband Joseph Sloane; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Leno.

FUNERAL NOTICE:There will be a church service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cheshire Fire Department in care of DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, PO BOX 445, CHESHIRE, MA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved