On August 23, 2019, at the age 90 Lois passed away at home surrounded by family and friends she loved and whom loved her dearly.
Lois was born August 9, 1929 in Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada to W. Hector and E. Marguerite Thompson. She attended High School of Commerce and Lisgar Collegiate in Ottawa, Canada and worked in the Library of Parliament in Ottawa for several years before moving to the U.S. in 1960.
Lois and family settled in Lanesborough MA, where she resided until her passing. Lois was employed by Bonny Ski and Sport and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort where in over 40 years she developed many lifelong friends. Lois loved literature and reading was an important part of her life. She was a volunteer of her local library for many years. She was also a member of St. Luke's Church.
Lois is survived by three sons, Richard (Dana), Stephen (Patti), Christopher (Michele), and five grandchildren, whom she adored; Cesar, Mike, McKinley, Molly and Morgan. She is survived by her sister Edith, niece Kathy and nephew Robert. She is proceeded by her brother, George and nephews Gordon and Donald.
She was blessed by the presence of a group of extraordinary caregivers (Tammy, Sharon, Cathy, Dawn and Susan) whom her family is eternally grateful to.
Lois lived her life with quiet grace and dignity and was respected by all who knew her.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Private services for Lois M. Moore where held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019