Loretta Gavin Provinciali of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by her three children. She was ninety-four. Loretta was born on January 28, 1925 in New York City to Charles and Josephine Lang. She graduated from Girls' Commercial High School in Brooklyn, New York in 1943 and went on to attend college in New York City. In her early twenties Loretta married William Everett Gavin, Staff Sergeant in the USAAF during WWII, who passed away in 1957. They shared a wonderful decade and four children. Loretta's administrative and bookkeeping career provided for her children whom she raised in Valley Stream, New York. She loved music and sang with the Sweet Adelines for a number of years. She also enjoyed bowling and garnered a number of league trophies. In her late fifties she found love once more with Trento Provinciali whom she married, traveled the country and abroad, and enjoyed living in California and Florida until his death. Loretta is predeceased by her daughter, Joanne Gavin. She is survived by her son, Kerry Gavin of Argyle, New York, her daughter, Kathy Kelley of Ocala, Florida and her son David Gavin of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019