Loretta May Curtiss, 70 of Egremont died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loretta was born on January 24, 1950 in Great Barrington, MA. She was the daughter of Milo and Elizabeth (Enright) Peck. She was a graduate of Mount Everett High School class of 1968, and then she graduated from Pittsfield Vocational College. Loretta worked as an LPN at Fairview Hospital and Berkshire Health Care. She then began working as a paraprofessional at Undermountain Elementary School for the next twenty seven years, retiring in 2016. Loretta was an avid reader, enjoyed tending to her flower beds, spending time at the pool and beach, and playing Scrabble. Loretta was the epitome of a caretaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking, particularly around the holidays. Everyone loved to see Loretta's cookie platter on Christmas Eve. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Curtiss of Egremont, three children, Wayne Curtiss and wife Suzanne of Kannopolis, NC, Will Curtiss and partner Renee LeClair of Stockbridge, MA and Carrie Curtiss and partner Michael Morelli of Pittsfield, MA. Loretta is also survived by one brother, Donald Peck of Egremont, MA and three sisters, Julie Reynolds of Egremont, MA, Kay Dennison of Gainsville FL, and Shirley Montgomery of Egremont, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren, Mallory Curtiss, Maryjane Curtiss, Koby Cross and Ava May Morelli.
A graveside service for Loretta May Curtiss will be held on Monday July 6 at 10:00 AM in Hillside Cemetery in Egremont, MA with Reverend Richard Hayes officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Loretta's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
