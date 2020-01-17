|
|
Lorette R. Sharby, 94, formerly of Preston Ave, Pittsfield, passed away January 13, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons, where she has resided since 2017.
Born in Lewiston, Maine on January 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Marie Couturier Lebel.
She attended schools in Lewiston, Maine.
Her husband, Robert J. Sharby, predeceased her on July 30, 2009. They were married on April 22, 1946.
She took great pride in her home, and raising her children. She was a much sought after and respected bridal seamstress/consultant, working at many shops in Pittsfield, as well as in her home, with brides coming in from outside Massachusetts for her work and expertise. Her talent on the sewing machine was limitless.
She loved Broadway, especially musicals, and would travel to New York City with her friend, and tried to see them all, foremost CATS.
She began tap dance lessons in her 50's, and went on to assist with children's lessons in her friend's dance school.
She started traveling in her later years with her daughter to Florida, exploring the magic of Disney World and Universal Studios. She loved animals, and in her final years, especially enjoyed watching her favorite tv network, Animal Planet.
Throughout the years she enjoyed the company of her cat.
She leaves behind her son, Robert J. Sharby, Jr., and wife, Nancy of Newton Highlands, MA; daughters, Theresa M. Sharby and partner Bobby E. Earls of Wareham, MA and Diane C. Stolberg and husband James of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Andrea Walters and husband Edward, Justin Sharby and wife Jennifer, and Zachary Sharby and wife Katie; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Logan Sharby.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Anne Gravel and brothers, Adrien, Robert, Roger and Philippe Lebel.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. To honor her love of animals, donations can be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020