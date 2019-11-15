|
Lorinda Ackley Mazur, 72, died peacefully Wednesday, November 13th, at her home in Richmond with her loving family by her side.
Lorinda was born on September 24, 1947 to the late Ben and Barbara Gear Ackley in Great Barrington, MA. She grew up on Empire farm in Copake, NY. She attended Roeliff Jansen Central School in Hillsdale, NY, then she attended Green Mountain College and earned her Associates degree in Accounting. She married Thomas P. Mazur at the Little Pink Chapel in Las Vegas, NV spending 40 loving years together.
At 14 years old Lorinda began her career in the telecommunications business sorting call tickets for the family owned Copake Telephone Company. By 1975 she became general manager of Richmond Telephone and in 1985 president of Taconic Telephone Corporation.
Lorinda was the first woman elected to the Unites States Telephone Association (USTA) Board of Directors, Chairperson of USTA's Government Relations Committee, testifying on behalf of the telecommunications industry before the U.S. Congress receiving an award from USTA for her service.
She was also Chairperson of the New York State Telecom Association, inductee of New York State Telephone Hall of Fame, Board member of Telephone Association of New England, Columbia County Economic Development, Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire School, and various other associations, committees and a strong supporter of her community. Additionally, she was a member of the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge.
Besides her husband Tom, Lorinda is survived by her children; Catherine B. Dullaghan of Pittsfield, MA, John A. Dullaghan of Northport, NY, grandchildren; Alexi Starks, Jalen and Brooklyn Duck, Reilly and Lucas Dullaghan, sisters; Judith Whitbeck, Marilyn Herrington, Mary Ackley, Elizabeth Rafferty, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves her favorite cat, Purrky.
Lorinda enjoyed playing tennis and golf, watching basketball, visiting her camp in Rangeley, ME, sister vacations, and spending time with her grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mrs. Lorinda A. Mazur will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1PM at the First Congregational Church, 4 Main Street, Stockbridge, MA 01262. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorinda's memory may be made to Elizabeth Freeman Center, 43 Francis Avenue, MA 01201, and/or First Congregational Church in Stockbridge, MA 01262.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019