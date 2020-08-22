Lorinda R. Boss, 61, of Austerlitz, New York passed peacefully at home on August 13th after a long illness.
Daughter of John H. Boss and Doris Tanner Boss, she is survived by her husband Roger L. Gerwaski and brother J.H. Boss and many cousins. Lorinda attended Chatham Central Schools and Fairfield University. A career banker she was employed at Berkshire bank for over twenty years. She enjoyed winter sports, hiking, music, the beach, family and friends.
Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
