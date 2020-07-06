1/
Lorraine A. Williams
1924 - 2020
Lorraine Ann Williams, 95, of Devonshire Estates, Lenox, and a long time resident of Pittsfield, passed away July 2, 2020 at Mount Carmel Care Center, where she resided for the past week.

Born in Pittsfield on October 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Israel "Frank" LeClair and Leah Benier LeClair.

She attended St. Joseph High School and was a homemaker.

She was a past President of the Marine Corps Auxiliary, a life member of the VFW Post 448, and she enjoyed playing BINGO and going to casinos.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Thomas R. Hayes, Sr., of Pittsfield, a granddaughter, Tonya L. Reynolds and husband Rob of Pittsfield; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Lawrence, and a grandson, Johnathon Lawrence; as well as her first husband Herbert F. Hayes and her second husband James E. Williams.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in the Immaculate Conception section. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA, to help the family defray funeral costs.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
