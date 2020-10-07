1/1
Lorraine Anne Lucchesi
1954 - 2020
Lorraine Anne "Lori" (Francoeur) Lucchesi, age 65, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Winchester Hospital. She was the loving wife of Joseph J. Lucchesi, who died in 2003. Mother of Andrew and Benjamin Lucchesi.

She was born and raised in Pittsfield, MA, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rita (Dansereau) Francoeur. Sister to David Francoeur, Richard Francoeur, late Elizabeth Doucette, Maureen Dimise, and Peter Francoeur. She was an amazing aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate from Westfield State University, before moving to Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She began her career at Baybank, later Bank of America, where she worked in small business. She was known for her coffee addiction, and her love for Snickers bars. She also enjoyed the sun and sand at New England beaches with family, shopping, and most of all, being a mom.

Following Covid-19 protocols, memorial visiting hours are Saturday, October 10, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978)851-2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association., 260 Cochituate Rd., Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.diabetes.org For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lucchesi family. see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
