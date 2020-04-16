|
Lorraine E. (Blanchard) Meczywor, a longtime resident of Adams MA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love, at the age of 93 on April 14, 2020, at Mount Carmel Care Center, Lenox. She was born on September 1, 1926, in North Adams, the daughter of the late Leo and Louise (Bedard) Blanchard.
In 1947 she married the love of her life, Thaddeus E. Meczywor. Together they shared 45 years of marriage until his passing in February 1993. Lorraine was a devoted mother and homemaker and a woman of strong faith and deep love of family. Living through the experience as a child of the Great Depression and World War II, she always believed that the best in people was exhibited during the worst of times.
Mom was an exceptional wife and mother, always putting her family first. She was a mother, first and foremost, and her children and grandchildren meant everything to her. She leaves only beautiful memories for all her family to cherish.
Primarily a homemaker, Lorraine also worked at the former Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. in North Adams, Plunkett Memorial Hospital in Adams and the Adams-Cheshire School District. In her leisure time, she enjoyed walking, baking, and knitting.
Lorraine is survived by seven children; Donna Meczywor (Nick Noyes) of Adams; Ann Tierney (Philip) of Pittsfield; Walter Meczywor (Donna) of Mount Bethel, PA; Todd Meczywor (Jane) of Pittsfield; Christine Delmolino (Bruce Dubois) of Cheshire; Steve Meczywor of Adams and Susan Kustra (Michael) of Cheshire; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Louise "Nan" (Blanchard) Fowler of Milford, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and husband, and brother, Bernard Blanchard, and sister, June (Blanchard) Ryan.
A communicant of both St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, and St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Cheshire, she was also a member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Sodality.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Mount Carmel Care Center for their many years of loving care for our mother.
Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home, 6 Summer Street, Adams, MA 01220 is coordinating arrangements. There will be no Liturgy of Christian Burial or calling hours due to the current pandemic. We will celebrate her life when our family can travel and be together. Burial will be in the family plot at the St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka School or the Activities Department at Mount Carmel Care Center, Lenox in care of Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020