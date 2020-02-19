|
|
Lorraine G. Morell, 90, entered peacefully into eternal rest on January 29, 2020 in Lee MA. She was born in Springfield on October 4th, 1929 to the late Arthur and Rose (Benoit) Levereault. Lorraine attended local schools graduating from Commerce high school. She began her career at the Third National Bank in Springfield. Lorraine relocated to Wilbraham in 1970 and later accepted a position working for the Hampden-Wilbraham school district retiring in 1999 after 16 years. Lorraine was married to her husband Herbert Morell, who predeceased her in 2009, for 59 years. They relocated to Agawam in 1998 and enjoyed being active residents of the area.
Lorraine leaves her three beloved children: Joe Morell, Mary Alarie and her husband Bob and Kim Gabriel and her husband Rod. She leaves to cherish her memory her six grandchildren; Kristen Pedrotti, Matthew Alarie, Monique Vosburgh, Andy Morell, Haley Gabriel, Jillian Gabriel and six great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 22 at the Agawam Funeral Home 184 Main St. beginning with calling hours from 12:30-1 P.M. with a service beginning at 1 P.M. Burial will be held privately for the family. The family requests for those wishing to donate in Lorraine's name please consider the Agawam Senior Center, 954 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020