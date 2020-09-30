Mrs. Lorraine J. Sawtelle, 79, of Dalton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Teeft Hescock, she graduated from Narraguagus High School in 1992.
Up until her retirement in 2005, Lorraine was a certified nursing assistant. She enjoyed working in the personal care unit, tending to four or five clients at a time, ensuring that she was able to meet their needs with nothing but warmth and kindness.
She was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Dalton, where she would help with church suppers, baking, and Sunday lunches.
Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Ronald J. Sawtelle, whom she married on November 13, 1971. Ronald passed on April 18, 2014. She is survived by her children, Kerry Sawtelle (Jackie), Keith Sawtelle (Gaynette), Donna Sheldeon (James), Rhonda Sawtelle (Neil), and Darcey Sawtelle. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for Mrs. Lorraine J. Sawtelle will will be held at Ashuelot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA, 01226, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.