|
|
Lorraine Mary (Boyer) Gannon, 92 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on May 6, 1927 daughter of Alfred E. and Lillian (Foy) Boyer. She attended local schools.
Lorraine worked at the former Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. for 30 years and later worked at Hunter Outdoor Products and CB Sports. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Lorraine enjoyed reading and cross-word puzzles and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was the widow of Francis Ward Gannon who died on August 17, 1988. They were married on April 12, 1947.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews including Michael, Sandra, Patricia, Thomas, Andrea, Jessica, Mary, Robert, William, Kathy and Ann. She was predeceased by one sister- Priscilla Muriel Cook; one brother- Richard Boyer and by her niece, Marcia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Lorraine Gannon will be celebrated Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Thursday August 15 from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the AYJ Fund in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019