Louis Albert Etman, 87, of 309 Beaver Street, North Adams, MA died on Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, MA. He was born in Berlin, New York on April 17, 1933 a son of the late Charles Edward Etman and Olive Beatrice (McLain) Etman. He attended schools in Williamstown, MA and graduated from Williamstown High School with the Class of 1953. He then attended Northeastern University. Louis served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard for 15 years. He was last employed as a caretaker for Herbert Allen in Williamstown. Before that he worked as a dairy farmer for many years at the Leland Towne Dairy Farm.
Mr. Etman was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown, where he served many years on the Board of Trustees. He was a fan of bluegrass music. He was a member of Gettysburg Camp 112, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. He was a member of Williamstown Grange #366. He enjoyed archery, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Stockbridge Sportsman Club, the Catamount Archers, and the Mount Greylock Archers. He was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
Survivors include his wife, the former Dorothy Frances Van Horn, whom he married on October 14, 1961 as well as a son, Andrew (Barbara) of Gordonville, PA, three daughters, Laurie (John) Hornurg of Huntington Beach, CA, Leah (David) Andrews of New Holland, PA and Helen Romano (Peter) of North Adams, MA. He also leaves ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a brother, Robert C. Etman (Lynn) of Sebastian, FL and nieces, nephews and many cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per Mr. Etman's request there will no formal services. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 386, Milford, Ohio 45150. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street in North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
