Mr. Louis G. "Diamond Lou" Sinopoli, 97, died Sunday, June 30th at his home in Pittsfield surrounded by his caring family and his dear friend Ted Williams.
Mr. Sinopoli was born in Pittsfield on December 14, 1921, to the late Salvatore and Marianna Sinopoli. He was employed by Drake Cakes for 30 years and then went on to work at Patrick's Pharmacy until the age of 73. He was an avid Yankees fan and loved to play Keno with his friends at East Side Video. All who knew Lou will remember him as a kind and generous man, and may remember him sharing his favorite line, "What you shoulda done was..."
His wife of 62 years, the former Kathleen O'Boyle, died April 20, 2006.
A wonderful father and grandfather, Mr. Sinopoli is survived by four children, William Sinopoli (Brenda) of Pittsfield, Mary Reddington (Bud) of Cheshire, Richard Sinopoli (Michele) of Moore Park, CA, and Susan Rapkowicz (Tim) of Pittsfield. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Mr. Sinopoli was predeceased by his son, Thomas Sinopoli, and his 11 siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Mr. Sinopoli's family wishes to thank Lisa and Jamie from Hospice Care in the Berkshires for the wonderful they provided their dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019