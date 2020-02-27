|
Louis Henry Winnard, born in Pittsfield on September 12, 1921, to Walter and Blanche Winnard, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Escondido, CA. He was the oldest of 10 children and helped support his family during the Depression years. Louis was devoted to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was kind, generous to a fault and a man of absolute integrity. Louis was positive, an eternal optimist, had a wonderful sense of humor and was an example of a truly good man. He was a friend to many and touched the lives of innumerable people. Louis was truly an officer and a gentleman.
At age 21, he enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII. During his time of service, Louis was allowed to attend both Harvard and Tufts, and he completed a degree in electrical engineering in just three years. He met his wife, Sophia, in California after his discharge and they were blessed with 7 children during their marriage. They moved to Minnesota and from there he began his career as a manager of public utilities. In the mid-1950s he was recalled into the Navy and served in the Korean War. Following an honorable discharge as a Lieutenant, Louis worked in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Florida and finally California, ending up eventually as head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the largest publicly owned utility in the United States. He was elected President of the American Public Power Association and served on that board for several years. When Louis left the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, he worked as a private consultant. During the 1980s and 1990s, he served on the board of Energy Northwest and helped solve the huge problems they were having with their nuclear power plant bond defaults. Louis served on many local service boards, making significant contributions to his community.
In 1991, Louis moved to northern California, and that state became his home for the rest of his life. He settled in Windsor, wine country, and he loved it there. Louis took classes in winemaking and tried a bit of that on his own. He continued his community service, volunteering to support Iron Man athletes when the competition was held in the area and serving on the county parole board. Louis loved to work with his hands and was an accomplished woodworker. He was a lifelong athlete, an avid sailor and a runner into his '70s. Until he broke his leg at age 96, he went to the gym three days a week.
Louis loved the outdoors, so he took his family camping in just about every state. He wanted his children to see this beautiful country which he, his father, brothers, and cousins had defended in WWI, WWII, and the Korean War. Louis also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons. He used to tell his sons that, "time spent fishing was not time wasted". He worked very hard in his career but emphasized the importance of being physically active in outdoor pursuits. He loved to walk around his yard after a hard day's work and look at the flowers and shrubs. In his later years, he planted fruit trees, grapevines, roses, etc., and enjoyed pruning them, even to the last years of his life.
Louis is survived by his children Carol Walker, Robert Winnard, Marcia Winnard, John Winnard, and Marie Gaines; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother Philip Winnard and sisters Alma Panetti and Anne Siemer. He is predeceased by brothers, Walter, Leo, Paul, James, and Richard Winnard; sister Theresa Tanner, and two sons, Michael Winnard and Thomas Winnard. Private interment will occur at a future date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020