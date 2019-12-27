|
Louis John Montini, 101, formerly of Sackett Street in the Lakewood Section of Pittsfield and of Columbus Avenue, passed away December 24, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Facility.
Born in Zermeghedo province of Vicenza, Italy on September 13, 1918, he was the son of the late Costante and Palmira Biasin Montini.
He arrived to the United States by ship in 1921, at the age of three, with his mother and sister Teresa, who died of pneumonia in 1926.
He attended Pittsfield Schools. Louis married the former Lucia T. Quaglietti on April 11, 1942 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She predeceased him on December 14, 2018.
They adopted their daughter Pamela when she was seven days old, from the Sisters of Providence Brightside Orphanage in West Springfield. Three and a half years later, they adopted their daughter Regina, at eleven days old from Brightside as well.
Louis stated working as a boy in the summer for $1 a day, weeding in farms. As a young teen, he taught swimming at the Boys Club. He worked for 30 years as a display manager at Sears and Roebuck, Co., retiring in 1984. During his work there, he opened many new stores in the North East and received many awards for an outstanding job. Prior to working at Sears, he was employed by General Electric for 10 years.
He enjoyed reading mysteries, adventures, and western books; listening to music, including Big Bands to the Beatles, and Country Western to IL Volo. He loved watching all old movies with Turner Classic Movies. He also loved landscaping, and growing roses from Italy. Louis loved animals and nature.
Naturally a carpenter, he built new kitchen cabinets, bookcases, carport/patio on to the garage; he redesigned half of the cellar into a rec room with bar and a potbellied stove. He taught his girls to swim while they were young, and how to drive when they were 16. He also studied drafting, and designed a house with his Mom's wishes and built it with his Dad in Lakewood.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge and a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel and All Soul's Churches.
Mr. Montini is survived by his daughter, Pamela A. Montini of Pittsfield, and grandson, Kevin P. Cushman of Pittsfield. He was predeceased by his daughter, Regina M. Montini Cushman on March 23, 1982. He is also survived by his two nieces, Melissa and Karen and nephew Ron, as well as his sister in-law, Vivian Montini of Lanesboro. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Julio "Jelly" Montini and Bruno Montini.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Louis J. Montini will be held, MONDAY, December 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. Funeral services will be held TUESDAY, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Elks Club or the Christian Center in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019