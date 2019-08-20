Home

Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Louis Nelson Zink Obituary
Lenox -

Louis N. Zink, 80, of Lenox passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center with his family by his side.

In keeping with Louis' wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Sunday, September 1 at 1 pm at Z Barn at 36 North Main Street in Berlin, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis' memory may be made to Laura Zink in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.

To read full obituary or to share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
