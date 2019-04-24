|
Louis Puleri, 80, of Cliffwood St, Lee, passed away Monday, April 22nd at home surrounded by his family.
Louis was born January 4, 1939, the son of Frank and Mary Corseri Puleri. He attended the Lee Schools.
Lou worked in construction for many years and later as a custodian at Lee Central School. He enjoyed all sports and was avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved fishing for salmon on Lake Ontario.
Louis was a member of the Sons of Italy and the Lee Sportsman Club.
He leaves behind his wife, the former Mary Boyne and his son, Louis Puleri II. In addition he leaves behind his brother, Francis "Monk" Puleri and his sister, Josephine Akey. Lou was predeceased by his sisters: Sarah McCullam and Mary Lovato and his brothers: Angelo, James and Joseph Puleri.
Funeral services for Louis Puleri will be held Thursday, April 25, 11AM at St. Mary's Church with a Liturgy of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held from 9 until 10:30AM Thursday morning.
A heart-felt thanks to all who helped to make his transition peaceful, especially Shannon from Hospice Care of the Berkshires. Because of your care and friendship you eased his pain and brought comfort and love. The family would also like to thank their good friends and neighbors for their many visits and kindnesses.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019