Louis Raymond Ziter, 89 of North Adams, MA passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington, VT, where he resided the last two months.
Louis was born December 12, 1930, in North Adams, the youngest of 10 children of the late Anthony and Emma (Otis) Ziter. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School in 1949 where his classmates said he was "mischievous, a kidder and full of fun." While in high school he excelled in all sports and was the quarterback of the Varsity Football Team in 1948 when Drury won the Berkshire County Championship. He later played with the St. Anthony Crusaders semi-pro football team just prior to enlisting in the U. S. Navy (aviation branch) . He served stateside during the Korean conflict for four years (1951-1955) as an Aviation Machine Mate with Fleet Aircraft Services Repair Squadron 108. He was honorably discharged with the rank as Petty Officer and awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal.
Louis worked at the former Sprague Electric Company for 30 years in Engineering, Manufacturing Management, and Corporate Finance, at plants in North Adams, Nashua, NH, Grafton, WI, and Galashiels, Scotland, during which time he and his wife were able to enjoy travel throughout Europe. After Sprague he worked for Augat Corp., Cabot Corp. and Technical Ceramics, where he retired as Vice President of Operations in 1994.
He was also active with many civic and community organizations as Past President of North Adams Lebanese Club, as a member of the Mayor's Blue-Ribbon Commission, the Sprague Management and Quarter Century Club, and as a Chairman and member of the North Adams Recreation Commission.
He enjoyed all sports including Thoroughbred Horseracing and going to OTB with friends. One year for Father's Day, his family gifted him the opportunity to name a racehorse owned by Jenny Craig, which he named Zippy Ziter. He enjoyed following Zippy's successful racing career for several years until her retirement.
Louis was a devoted family man. Louis is predeceased by his wife, Joan Marie Bissaillon, whom he married on April 14, 1956 and who died on November 1, 2006 and by his daughter Linda Ann Ziter who died on June 8, 2017. Also predeceasing him were brothers and sisters Alphonse Ziter, Deeb Ziter, Salema "Rachel" Miller, Lillian Carusotto, Nabeho Skorupski, Rae Conti, Schevia "Shaffy" LeFave, Rosa Sanginetti and Emily Taglieri.
Louis leaves behind two children: Alan R. Ziter of San Diego and Nancy M. Ziter, and her partner Steve Phaneuf, of North Adams. He also leaves his sisters-in-law Beatrice Bissaillon of North Adams, Ruth Blue of Warwick, RI, and Rose Ziter of Pittsfield, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of At Home TLC of North Adams for their extraordinary care over the past few years, and, most recently, the Vermont Veterans' Home staff.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private burial will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Southview Cemetery. A celebration of Louis' life will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, the , or a in care of Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals Central Chapel, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020