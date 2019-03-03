|
|
Louis "Dick" Richard Lausier, 91, of 249 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on December 28, 1927 to the late Joseph and Anna Ruest Lausier. Mr. Lausier was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, and he then joined the United States Navy.
He married the former Angelina Sciola on May 13, 1950.
Dick worked for General Electric as a power transformer assembler and planner for 39 years. He also worked as a carpenter.
He was a New York Yankees Fan, and enjoyed golfing. A communicant of St. Charles Church, he was also a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, GE Pensioners Club and the GEAA.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Angelina Lausier of Pittsfield; daughter Carol Powers of Pittsfield; sons, Richard Lausier and wife Diane of Pittsfield, Edward Lausier and wife Lisa of Pittsfield, Mark Lausier and wife Katie of Pittsfield; five grandchildren, E.J. Powers III and wife Gina, Timothy, Michael, Daniel and Joseph Lausier; He also leaves two sisters, Rose Alessio and husband Ugo of Pittsfield, and Lorraine Daoust and husband Robert of Texas; and his brother-in-law Leo Bourdeau of MD. As well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Bourdeau, son, John Lausier, son-in-law, Ed Powers, and grandson, Brandon Powers.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Melissa, Wendi, Lisa, Caroline, Donna and Big Mike, for their compassionate care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services for Mr. Lausier will be held, TUESDAY, March 5, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Entombment will follow in the St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, MONDAY, March 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the Massachusetts Special Olympics, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019