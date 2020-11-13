1/
Louis Rodrigues
1924 - 2020
Louis Rodrigues, 96, of East Longmeadow, formally of Great Barrington, MA, passed away November 11, peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born in Taunton, MA, March 26, 1924, to the late Armando and Hilda Rodrigues.

After graduating from Taunton High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in WWII.

Following military service, he worked for the Berkshire Eagle for thirty-two years, upon retirement from the Eagle he opened The Cricket restaurant in Great Barrington.

Louis was an avid golfer and former member of Wyantenuck Country Club. His greatest passion was his love for music and his band for which he played trombone. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mary, sister Hilda Bazzell, his son James (Kim), stepsons Michael (Cynthia), and Thomas Shaughnessy and daughter Lorraine Bazzell, thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Ann Barry, and a grandson, Michael Shaughnessy, Jr.

The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Louis' name may be made to Baystate Hospice or Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
