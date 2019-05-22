|
Louis S. Bologna, 70, passed away Sunday, May 12th after a long battle with COPD. Born October 12, 1948, Pittsfield, MA. Son to Joseph and Margaret Bologna.
He worked at General Electric in the Power Transformer Building as a painter/laborer for over 30yrs followed by Sampco and retiring out of Cavallero Plastics.
Most notably, Lou was a Pittsfield Jr. Football Coach of the Lions for over 40yrs; devoted to teaching young children the game of football.
Lou had a passion for music. He sang and played drums in a Beatles cover band in his early 20s and assisted with lighting and sound for many local bands.
He played in a street hockey and softball league in his younger days.
He enjoyed trips to New York City, loved roller coasters and camping at the property in Hinsdale.
Lou spent many Saturday afternoons up at Weston Field watching Williams Football games and Saturday nights at the dirt track at Lebanon Valley Speedway.
He was an avid New York Rangers, Yankees, and Giants fan
He had a very social personality and loved to make people laugh.
He leaves his fiancee, Karen Gillis, his children Christine (Brent), Michael, and Louis Jr. (Bobbijo), step sons Fabian and Justin Gillis, grandchildren Abigail, Joshua, Mirissa, Madeline, Courtney, Kylie, and Alex, and two great granddaughters.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, sister Rosalia and step son Danny Gillis.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Care of the Berkshires for their kind and professional care, Hillcrest Commons physical therapy team and nursing staff who helped him return home, the Pulmonary Floor Nurses and staff at BMC, and all those that provided friendship and support over the past year.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Memorial services will be held at Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield on Saturday, May 25th at 1:00pm. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the memorial service, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2019