Louis Silverman, 99, formerly of North Adams, MA died Saturday April 20, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. He was born in London, Ontario, Canada on April 13, 1920; son of Benjamin and Molly (Skurkovitz) Silverman. He attended schools in Toronto including an agricultural college. Louis served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for five years. He came to the United States in 1945 and became a naturalized US citizen.
He was married on July 26, 1952 to his wife Dorothy (Delaiti) Silverman who died on November 3, 2014. Louis was last employed by Pittsfield Supply Co. in Pittsfield, MA where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in 1982. He enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his son, Mark P. Silverman of Westwood, MA; two nieces - Bernice Goldman of Acton, MA and Celia Goldman of Hartford, CT; nephew Gerald Goldman of Kingston, NY; and "niece" Kathy Grandshaw of Apex, NC; as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: In honor of Louis's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS - CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247 is entrusted with the arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019