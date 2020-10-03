Louis Steven Brown 66, died Wednesday at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield, March 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Virginia Gai Brown, Sr. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1972 and began working at the Pittsfield Boys Club where he managed the Hockey Rink. He went on to work at service and sales of professional equipment for Forbes Snyder Office Products and the for chemical companies such as ECOLab before retiring due to poor health. Lou is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela, a son Thomas Brown (Kimberlee Gero) and daughter Samantha Brown (Thomas Harrington), granddaughter, Molly Harrington, grandson Owen Harrington of Pittsfield; his three sisters, his five brothers.
Lou wished for a celebration of his life. If friends desire, memorial may be made to the Friends of Renal Dialysis at Berkshire Medical Center in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. For a complete obituary, please visit Devanny-Condron.com