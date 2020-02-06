|
Mrs. Louise (Gallivan) Barrett, 76, of Adams, died Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020. She was born in Worcester, MA on August 1, 1943, the daughter of the late John J. and Helen C. (Comer) Gallivan. She attended St. Peter's Elementary School in Worcester. She came to Adams with her family as a young girl, and graduated from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1961. She received a bachelor of Arts degree from the former North Adams State College; her Master of Arts degree from Assumption College, Worcester, and a Master of Arts in Food Service from the University of Massachusetts. Mrs. Barrett was the Director of Food Services for the Central Berkshire Regional School District in Dalton for 22 years, until retiring. Earlier, she had worked as an art instructor in the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District, and had also worked briefly as food service director at the former W.B. Plunkett Memorial Hospital in Adams. She was a member and officer of the Massachusetts School Food Service Association, and enjoyed travelling and art. She is survived by her husband, James A. Barrett; her sister in law, Jane Gallivan; her nephews, Thomas Gallivan and Shaun Gallivan; a great nephew, Aaron Gallivan; and many cousins in the Worcester area. She was predeceased by her brothers, John J. Gallivan, Jr. and Daniel Gallivan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Friday evening from 5 to 7 PM, and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service. Memorial donations may be made to any through the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020