Lt. Col. John D. Sisson, Sr. (Ret), 98, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home.
He was the proud father of 3, grandfather to 6, and great grandfather to 7. He was married for 56 years to Mary (Molly) Ireland until her passing in 2003, and Irma (Palme) Giegold until her passing last year.
Born and raised in Pittsfield MA, John graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1939. After working briefly at the Lenox National Bank, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1942 during WWII. He served his country with distinction as a B-17 bombardier, flying 30 missions over Germany, Hungary, Austria, and Yugoslavia. After the war he continued service with the US Air Force until his retirement in 1968.
John lived in Mill River MA, at his ancestral home on the Konkapot River, beginning in the early 1970's and remained there his whole life. John was an ardent genealogy student of the Sisson heritage for many years, accumulating and cataloging a wealth of lineage information over past generations. John was an avid community leader, Shriner, and Mason of the Cincinnatus Lodge of Gt. Barrington. He was also an active member and past president of the New Marlborough Historical Society and served as a prominent member of the Old Parish Church for decades.
SERVICE - A memorial service in John's honor will be held on Sat, Nov 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Old Parish Church in Sheffield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019