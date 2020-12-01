We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our sweet boy, Luca James Lagarce. Luca brought so much joy and happiness during his 9.5 months with us. He passed in Lenox, MA on November 27th in the arms of his parents and surrounded by his loving family.
Luca is survived by his parents, David and Brittany Lagarce; his grandparents, Jim and Linda Staszowski and Gary and Donna Lagarce; as well as his aunt, Breana Staszowski, and her boyfriend, James Connolly, and uncle, Matthew Lagarce, and his girlfriend, Meagen Harriman.
Though Luca's time on earth was short, his impact was profound. Luca taught many valuable lessons that those fortunate enough to know him will carry forever. He displayed an immeasurable amount of strength and courage, spending a great deal of time at MassGeneral Hospital for Children while we searched for an answer. Luca brought a smile to all those that spent time with him - so much so that all providers would fight for the opportunity to take care of him. With that said, we would like to thank MassGeneral Hospital for Children. Specifically, we'd like to thank his amazing caregivers which included his Pediatrician as well as the entire Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Pulmonary, Surgical and Genetics teams. We'd also like to thank MassGeneral Hospital Labor and Delivery. Each Physician, Nurse and Therapist who cared for Luca in the MassGeneral Neonatal ICU, Special Care Nursery, Pediatric ICU and on Ellison17 was nothing short of spectacular. Every one of you went above and beyond and truly became family to us.
From the bottom of our heart we would like to thank Victoria of Baby Matters OT for going above and beyond for Luca. We would also like to thank Nicole from Early Intervention. To MassGeneral Hospital Complex Care, Palliative Care and Good Shepard Hospice - thank you for providing the most heartfelt and compassionate care to our sweet boy. We are forever grateful.
As Luca's parents, we want to give him the voice he never had. We know Luca would want to continue to search for answers - answers that would give other children a better chance at life than he had. In lieu of flowers, our family requests that donations be made to because.massgeneral.org/luca
. Every dollar donated will go towards research for CACNA1E; the genetic disorder that Luca suffered from. We are extremely thankful for Dr. David Sweetser, MD, PhD, of MGH who will continue Luca's fight. We know that through this research and funding, other families will feel the same incredible beacon of light from our sweet baby boy.
All services for Luca will be private and at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery. To share memories please visit rochefuneralhome.com