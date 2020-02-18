Home

Lucas Christopher Vaughan


2020 - 2020
Lucas Christopher Vaughan, infant son of Christopher W. and Nicole A. Vaughan of Cheshire, was born and passed away Thursday evening at Berkshire Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his 3 year old sister, Madison H. Vaughan, at home, his maternal grandparents, Susan J. and Donald A. Moulton, Jr. of Lanesboro, his paternal grandmother, Jeannine M. Salvatore, and her husband Ronald Lovato, of Lee, his aunt, Isabella Lovato of Lee, his great uncle James M. Donovan of Hinsdale, his aunt Lindsey Sekowski of Boston and his uncle, Justin Lovato of Hilton Head, SC.

Private graveside services will be take place Wednesday as "Luke" will be laid to rest with his Maternal Great-Grandparents, Jim E. and Ruth E. Donovan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the NICU unit at Berkshire Medical Center in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, which has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020
