Lucille Elizabeth (Ramsdell) Candiloro, 95 of Clarksburg, MA died at her home of natural causes Friday July 24, 2020.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on May 28, 1925, daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Ramsdell, she attended schools in Pittsfield, Cheshire and Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield in 1943. Lucille graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in February 1948.
She became an Industrial Nurse and was employed at the Wyandotte Woolen Mill in Pittsfield and later at Arnold Print Works in Adams. She also worked at WB Plunkett Hospital in Adams and did private duty nursing for Robert Sterling and Francine Clark. In 1984, she was employed by the State of Massachusetts Transitional Assistance and retired in March 2003 at the age of 76. Lucille always said she loved that job because she loved helping people. She was always a giver. She would give the coat off her back literally for anybody who needed one as she did on several occasions.
Lucille would spend every weekend bargain shopping while her husband, Joe, was the bag carrier. Stores had a special chair reserved for him while she shopped. Afterwards she would give away her purchases to those in need. When asked what she wanted for a gift, she would say, "a gift of your time". At her 90th birthday party, she wanted no presents but just the presence of her guests' company. She wanted to share time with people, so she gave her party guests "thyme" in a bottle to remember her by when they cooked. She always said, "It is not the meal that is enjoyable, it is the company". Lucille was a member of the St. Luke's Alumni and a member of the Itam Lodge in North Adams and Pittsfield. She also served as president of the Industrial Nurses Association.
She married the love of her life, Joseph Candiloro, in St. Thomas Church in Adams on April 15, 1950. She enjoyed dancing with him to the "Big Band Songs of the 40's". They had three children - Christine Lecuyer (Gary); Nadine Kuhner (Arnold); and Francis Candiloro. She has five grandchildren - Charlene Candiloro, Frank Candiloro, Natalia Kuhner, Catherine Marian, and David Lecuyer and eleven great grandchildren including Austin, Elizabeth, Cadennce, Tronn, and Makiya Candiloro; Bayleigh Tatro; Grace, Ava, and Landon Lecuyer; and Elliot and Isaac Marian. She also leaves three sisters - Doris Guillou of VA; Rosemary Ziarnik and Ann Klammer (Donald) of Adams; one brother - Richard Ramsdell (Janice) of North Adams; brother in law Theodore Candiloro (Lilla) of Attleboro, MA and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her constant companion - her dog, Minnie.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph on February 4, 2005 and two brothers Charles William Ramsdell and Earl Ramsdell. Special thanks to all the people that took such good care of her in her home.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Lucille Candiloro will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Memorial donations may be made to The Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Dept. or Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.