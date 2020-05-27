Lucille Orzach
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Orzach died at home peacefully in Rhinebeck, NY on May 7. The cause was congestive heart failure. Born in the Bronx, she married Dr. Jack Orzach, DDS, followed him through active duty in World War II, and settled in Great Neck, NY.

She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Robin Scherm in Ulster County, NY, and by Adi Gevins and her husband, Michael Couzens, in Oakland, CA. An exemplary homemaker, mother and community activist, Lucille returned to school after the children were grown, and pursued a BA and MFA at C.W. Post College. She taught art practice and history, and was admired widely for her prolific life-long projects in painting, sculpture, collage and sketches. She moved with Jack to Longboat Key, Florida, and after Jack died in 1999 she spent summers in Pittsfield, MA, finally settling in Rhinebeck eight years ago. Her kindness, openness and humor remain in all the places she lived and with all the people she touched.

Tributes may be sent to Berkshire Museum, or Elizabeth Freeman Center, Pittsfield. In memory, please vote on November 3.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved