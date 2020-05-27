Lucille Orzach died at home peacefully in Rhinebeck, NY on May 7. The cause was congestive heart failure. Born in the Bronx, she married Dr. Jack Orzach, DDS, followed him through active duty in World War II, and settled in Great Neck, NY.



She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Robin Scherm in Ulster County, NY, and by Adi Gevins and her husband, Michael Couzens, in Oakland, CA. An exemplary homemaker, mother and community activist, Lucille returned to school after the children were grown, and pursued a BA and MFA at C.W. Post College. She taught art practice and history, and was admired widely for her prolific life-long projects in painting, sculpture, collage and sketches. She moved with Jack to Longboat Key, Florida, and after Jack died in 1999 she spent summers in Pittsfield, MA, finally settling in Rhinebeck eight years ago. Her kindness, openness and humor remain in all the places she lived and with all the people she touched.



Tributes may be sent to Berkshire Museum, or Elizabeth Freeman Center, Pittsfield. In memory, please vote on November 3.



