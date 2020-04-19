|
Lucille W. Nickerson, 86, died April 13, 2020 at The Landing at Laurel Lake with her daughter by her side.
She was born March 7, 1934 in Providence, RI, daughter of Meyer (Mike) and Ida (Nulman) Wassell. Her early years were spent between Providence and Miami Beach. She came to Stockbridge in 1966 and fell in love with the town. She brought her children up from Florida and made the town her home for the next 54 years.
She graduated from Boston University with a degree in fine art and interior design. Lucille's life revolved around art. Painting, interior design, sculpture, embroidery, and knitting were only a few of her talents.
In 1971 she bought a house in Stockbridge and renovated it to make it her home and antique store, "Tom Carey's Place Antiques". Her specialties were clocks, early American furniture and art glass. She was a real estate agent for Barn Brook Realty, founding member of The Southern Berkshire Antiques Association, and was involved with The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce.
She leaves her daughter Judy Wheeler (John), son David Kestenman (Zandra), grandsons Max and Lukas Wheeler, Ethan and Jesse Kestenman, her stepchildren Sheila Nickerson - Lucas and Mary Moore, sister Elaine Wassell Kaufman and her former husband Ronald J. Nickerson. She was predeceased by her stepson John F. Nickerson.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lucille may be made to The Guthrie Center c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020