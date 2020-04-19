Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Nickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille W. Nickerson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille W. Nickerson Obituary
Lucille W. Nickerson, 86, died April 13, 2020 at The Landing at Laurel Lake with her daughter by her side.

She was born March 7, 1934 in Providence, RI, daughter of Meyer (Mike) and Ida (Nulman) Wassell. Her early years were spent between Providence and Miami Beach. She came to Stockbridge in 1966 and fell in love with the town. She brought her children up from Florida and made the town her home for the next 54 years.

She graduated from Boston University with a degree in fine art and interior design. Lucille's life revolved around art. Painting, interior design, sculpture, embroidery, and knitting were only a few of her talents.

In 1971 she bought a house in Stockbridge and renovated it to make it her home and antique store, "Tom Carey's Place Antiques". Her specialties were clocks, early American furniture and art glass. She was a real estate agent for Barn Brook Realty, founding member of The Southern Berkshire Antiques Association, and was involved with The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce.

She leaves her daughter Judy Wheeler (John), son David Kestenman (Zandra), grandsons Max and Lukas Wheeler, Ethan and Jesse Kestenman, her stepchildren Sheila Nickerson - Lucas and Mary Moore, sister Elaine Wassell Kaufman and her former husband Ronald J. Nickerson. She was predeceased by her stepson John F. Nickerson.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lucille may be made to The Guthrie Center c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -