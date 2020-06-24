Lucy Ann Britton
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Ann Wuori Britton of Mill River, Ma died peacefully Wednesday June 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center after a strong fought battle with cancer.

Lucy leaves behind her loving husband Michael Britton of 37 years, daughter Laurie Britton and her Fiance Sean Whitney, Daughter Janet Britton and her pets Dudley and Zee. She also leaves behind her half sister Janet Wuori of Arizona, sister in laws Sheila Bouquet, Barbara Britton, Pat Boulais and Ruth Wuori. She also leaves a nephew Bob Bouquet.

SERVICE: Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home from 3pm to 7pm in Great Barrington. A private church ceremony will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lucy Ann Britton Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved