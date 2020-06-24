Lucy Ann Wuori Britton of Mill River, Ma died peacefully Wednesday June 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center after a strong fought battle with cancer.
Lucy leaves behind her loving husband Michael Britton of 37 years, daughter Laurie Britton and her Fiance Sean Whitney, Daughter Janet Britton and her pets Dudley and Zee. She also leaves behind her half sister Janet Wuori of Arizona, sister in laws Sheila Bouquet, Barbara Britton, Pat Boulais and Ruth Wuori. She also leaves a nephew Bob Bouquet.
SERVICE: Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home from 3pm to 7pm in Great Barrington. A private church ceremony will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lucy Ann Britton Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.