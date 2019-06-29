Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Lucy Wordsworth Wilcox

Lucy Wordsworth Wilcox Obituary
Lucy Wordsworth Wilcox (97) of Stockbridge, passed away on June 21, 2019, at home.

She was born on February 22, 1922, in Milton, MA to the Reverend Watson and Grace Currier Wordsworth. At the age of two the family moved to Housatonic when her father became the Minister of the Congregational Church. She graduated from Searles High School in 1939. She also received an Associate's Degree from Berkshire Business College.

She moved to Stockbridge in 1947 when she married Edmund Gillette Wilcox on October 4, 1947. At that time she became a member of the Stockbridge Congregational Church, and remained a member for 72 years.

Lucy was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother (Guppy) and cherished spending time with her family.

She worked for Judge Connelly, then Wheeler & Taylor Insurance and Pioneer Credit, and later Monument Mills. When the war came along, she worked at General Electric for 4 1/2 years. Lucy was an organist and played at the Housatonic Congregational church. She later played at the Stockbridge Congregational Church for funerals and weddings, and was also choir mother at the Stockbridge church. She also played piano and sang in a twenty-one piece orchestra with her two brothers, called the Wordy Brothers Band.

She volunteered for the VNA at the local school, where she conducted hearing and eye tests. She also served on many additional committees. She was treasurer of the Mission House for 25 years and worked closely with Miss Choate archiving all the furnishings. She developed a close friendship with her and after Miss Choate passed away, Lucy helped opening Naumkeag, and was the first guide there.

Lucy Wordsworth Wilcox is survived by daughters, Shelley Wilcox Balfanz (James), Heidi Wilcox and her granddaughter, Morgan Balfanz (Marcello).

SERVICE - There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, on Monday, July 1st, at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Mass and the Stockbridge Library through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Remembrances may be sent through www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 29, 2019
