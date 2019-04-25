|
Luke E. Karpinski, age 41, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Throughout his life, Luke valued life experiences and relationships with friends and family. In his youth, he was always active; he loved swimming, snowboarding, going to concerts, and mountain biking. In high school, Luke met his future wife, Justine Wilbur. The two shared a deep connection from the start. After high school, the two began their life together, flipping properties and working various jobs, but always focusing primarily on pursuing their educations, Luke becoming a patent examiner and Justine a patent attorney. The couple prided themselves most on their three children, Alex, Zoe, and Marek. In recent years, they chose to return home to Berkshire County to raise their children. Once in the Berkshires, the two committed themselves to building the home of their dreams and providing their children with meaningful life experiences.
Like his father, Luke became passionate about building, dedicating much of his free time to working on his family's home and land. Like his mother, Luke's interests tended to center around the education of his children. His favorite activities included reading, growing fruits and vegetables in the family garden, and playing board games - all experiences he shared with his family.
Survivors include his parents Sharon and Paul Karpinski, his sister Melissa Stockwell (Jason), his brother Seth Karpinski (Holly), his niece Amelia Stockwell, his nephew Mason Stockwell, his maternal grandmother Margaret Coles and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather William Coles, his paternal grandparents Peter and Theresa Karpinski, and two brothers who died in infancy, Peter and Adam Karpinski.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Luke Karpinski will be held SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at ST. AGNES CHURCH in DALTON. There will be a prayer service held at the church at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019