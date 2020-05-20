Louisa Trumbull Field (Lula), 63, of Orange, Massachusetts, died on May 13, in Northfield, MA, with her sister Patter Field and brother in law Ted Thornton in attendance, after a long fight with breast cancer.



The daughter of Samuel Field, III, and Suzanne Underwood Field, Lula grew up in Pittsfield and attended Abbott Academy, Hampshire College, and World College West, where she studied biology, restoration ecology, and environmental sciences. She worked in the fields of childcare and restoration ecology, first in Marin and Sonoma Counties, California, and then in Western Massachusetts.



Lula was a gifted naturalist and an expert on insect identification, most recently concentrating on moths. Her nature photographs are stunningly beautiful. According to a local naturalist, Lula identified over 800 species of moths at her former home in Royalston. She was also interested in and knowledgeable about other animals, plants and birds. As a well-known member of the mid-Massachusetts naturalist community, she frequently shared her knowledge as a resource for others, and participated in and led many workshops and field trips. She especially enjoyed educating and interacting with children. She read broadly and liked to debate on wide-ranging topics. Lula loved to kayak, and for years paddled remote New England and Adirondack waterways. She lived as sustainably as possible, growing bountiful gardens and preserving food, and shared her home with a series of quirky cats. Lula moved back East from California to help her mother after her father died. She was a beloved family member, contributing delicious dishes, pitching in in the kitchen, playing inventive games with the kids, and singing at family gatherings.



Lula is survived by her sisters, Patter Field and husband Ted Thornton of Northfield, MA, Kate Field of Corvallis, OR, and Margaret Field and husband James Sharp of Occidental, CA.; cousin Sally Underwood-Miller and husband Gary Miller of Stockbridge, MA; nieces Kate Wilson and husband Andrew Wertz of Seymour, CT, Anne Wilson of Amherst, MA, Leila Giovannoni and husband Wesley Snyder of Corvallis, OR, nephew Michael Giovannoni of Portland, OR; and grand-nephews and cousins.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield. The family is planning a private memorial service in the Adirondacks when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athol Bird and Nature Club or the Millers River Environmental Center.



