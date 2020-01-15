Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Luna R. Dias


2019 - 2020
Luna R. Dias Obituary
Luna Raine Dias, 3 month old daughter of Natalie R. Batho and Donavin M. Dias, passed away suddenly at Berkshire Medical Center Emergency room on January 9, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield on October 9, 2019 at 2:28am weighing 6lbs 9oz.

In Luna's short time here on earth, she touched the hearts of many and brought happiness to the lives of everyone she met. She was her mom and dad's pride and joy and the light of their life.

Luna enjoyed listening to music, watching her daddy play video games and cuddling with her mommy. Luna was only a mere 3 months old but that didn't stop her from hitting some huge milestones. Luna had learned to roll over just a few days prior to her passing, and was showing signs of teeth forming, starting to sit up on her own for a few seconds, and starting to talk back to people in her baby talk. It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby girl. Many people only dream of angels; we were able to hold one in our arms.

Besides her parents, she leaves behind her maternal grandparents, Rene H. Batho and Michael P. Batho of Cheshire and Jennifer Smith of Pittsfield; maternal great-grandmother, Elaine McLain and Kathy Guillemette; maternal great-great-grandfather Harry Russell; aunts, Mindy Smith and Savannah Smith-Petricone; uncles, Bradley Batho, Joseph Batho, and Robert Smith III. Paternal grandmother, Jean M. Haywood, and uncles Kevin R. Dias Jr. and Allek V. Culpepper, and aunt Cortney Culpepper of Pittsfield. As well as many cousins and other family and friend. She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandfather, David McLain.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the funeral home to help the family defray funeral costs.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020
