Lydia Catherine "Lee" Cilli, 86 of North Adams, MA died Monday September 21, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in North Adams, MA on July 11, 1934, a daughter of Vito and Cesarina (Zerra) Cilli. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1952. She later attended beauty school in Worcester, MA.
Lee operated her own beauty shop, Cilli's Beauty Shop on Walnut Street in North Adams for over 40 years until her retirement in 2002. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Lee loved cooking and baking and was very proud of the accomplishments of her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by one sister- Dale Foote of North Adams and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters including Mary Giansante, Rose Hopkins, Lorraine Gadbois, Dorothy Guillotte; and Anthony, Orlando and John Cilli.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Lee Cilli will be celebrated Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com